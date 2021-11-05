Mwepu bags third

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO skipper Enock Mwepu has bagged his third individual accolade at Brighton & Hove Albion after his wonder goal against Liverpool was voted goal of the month by the fans. At the weekend, Mwepu scored an early contender for goal of the season against the former English champions in their 2 – all draw at Anfield Stadium.

Mwepu’s goal was nominated alongside four other goals and the club announced on the club’s Twitter handle yesterday.

He beat fellow contenders Leandro Trosard's goal against Liverpool and Lee Gummin's goal between Brighton's women's team and Spurs. This is his third individual award at the club having been voted man of the match in games against Manchester City and Liverpool for his club. Meanwhile, striker Patson Daka has said he is not under pressure to perform following his recent good form for Leicester City. He said he is always