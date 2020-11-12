Mwepu arrival boosts Zambia’s ranks

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

IN many ways, this is a new start for Zambia.

Although they have already played two games in the 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, they were both losses. This means the first points can only be picked from this evening’s match.

Furthermore, this is the first competitive game which Serb Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will be overseeing since his appointment in February.

And if you like, this is the first competitive game that Zambia will be playing at home without fans being in attendance.

These are strange times, obviously occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the coronavirus has played its part in disrupting Zambia's preparations and