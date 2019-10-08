News

Mwense man nabbed for alleged incest

October 8, 2019
NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA
Lusaka, Kitwe
A 33-YEAR-OLD man of Mwense has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with his 15-year-old daughter.
Joseph Mpundu is alleged to have been having a sexual affair with his daughter since last month.
Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the two were caught in the act on Friday around 09:00 hours by Mpundu’s wife, Beatrice Mwewa, 30.
“On the material day, the wife returned from her cassava field and found her husband and CLICK TO READ MORE

