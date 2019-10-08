NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA
Lusaka, Kitwe
A 33-YEAR-OLD man of Mwense has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with his 15-year-old daughter.
Joseph Mpundu is alleged to have been having a sexual affair with his daughter since last month.
Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the two were caught in the act on Friday around 09:00 hours by Mpundu’s wife, Beatrice Mwewa, 30.
“On the material day, the wife returned from her cassava field and found her husband and CLICK TO READ MORE
Mwense man nabbed for alleged incest
NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA