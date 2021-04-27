Mweetwa’s bribe allegations baseless – Musukwa

MWAPE MWENYA, CATHERINE BWALYA

Lusaka, Choma

MINISTER of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa has described as baseless allegations by United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelious Mweetwa that he attempted to bribe him so that he could defect to the Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr Musukwa, who is also PF national mobilisation committee chairperson, has challenged Mr Mweetwa to provide evidence of the purported bribes.

He said in an interview yesterday that it is laughable for a senior member of the opposition political party to use cheap and immature propaganda to scandalise him.

“I have never enticed Mr Mweetwa to join the party. In fact I have never spoken to him about it. If I wanted to do that, I would have done it a long time ago without difficulties because I am a tactician and I can easily do so.

"If he wants to use me to join PF, let him do so, I have no