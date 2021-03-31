Mweetwa U-turns

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

CHOMA Central Member of Parliament (MP) Cornelius Mweetwa has backtracked on the resolution not to contest the seat, citing public pressure.

But some of Mr Mweetwa’s opponents have accused him of stage-managing youths to protest in his favour.

On Sunday, Mr Mweetwa announced at a media briefing in Lusaka that he will not contest the Choma Central seat because he wants to focus on seeing to it that UPND forms government.

This decision unsettled some UPND youths in Choma who