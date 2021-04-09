Mweetwa suspended

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

CHOMA Central Member of Parliament (MP) Cornelius Mweetwa has been suspended from Parliament for 30 days for breaching parliamentary privileges and casting aspersions on Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini. Mr Mweetwa, whose suspension will run from yesterday until May 7, will not get paid a salary, allowances or any entitlement as MP. The United Party for National Development (UPND) legislator will also not be allowed to enter the precincts of the National Assembly, including the motel. Mr Mweetwa’s suspension follows a ruling on a point of order last year raised by Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo if Mr Mweetwa was in order to discuss parliamentary business on a television platform.

The matter was referred to the Committee on Absences, Powers and Privileges for determination. Making the ruling yesterday, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama said Mr Mweetwa put the decorum