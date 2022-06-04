Mweetwa raises red flag over teacher recruitment

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says he is ready to take the heat for his decision to recall the list of prospective teachers from his jurisdiction which was submitted to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC). On Thursday night, Mr Mweetwa stated on his social media platform that he had directed the provincial education officer to revise and recall the report sent to the service commission on teacher recruitment because local stakeholders were not involved in the process as directed by Cabinet circular number 10 of 2022. "The Cabinet circular directed the involvement of stakeholders such as district commissioners, officers from the Office of the President Special Division, Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission for the recruitments to be conducted in a transparent manner," he wrote. "It is regrettable that even provincial administration was sidelined especially in the teacher recruitment and we wonder whether local people were considered, hence my directive that the list be withdrawn before further action by