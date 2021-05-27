Mweetwa has 5 competitors

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

AFTER facing stiff competition within the party during the primary adoption process, former Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa is competing against five opponents who believe he failed to perform in the past decade and should be replaced. Some of his opponents contend that despite Mr Mweetwa, who is United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson, being outspoken, there is no single achievement to point at in the constituency. But Mr Mweetwa argues that he has not failed and is ready to serve in a better way after the UPND forms government because development comes from the treasury through the national budget. Among his challengers is Kenneth Moola, 31, of the Patriotic Front (PF), former Chilanga MP Captain Cosmas Moono (independent) and Aaron Jumba, who initially wanted to contest the seat on the UPND ticket but decided to go independent after being dropped. Others are CLICK TO READ MORE