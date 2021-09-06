Mweetwa defends PF

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

WHILE some self-styled governance activist has gone as far as suggesting the de-registration of the Patriotic Front (PF) because of its alleged misconduct in office, United Party for National Development (UPND) does not see that as a viable option.

Sam Zulu, who was once a PF member, has likened the former ruling party to a criminal organisation because of some of the issues that have been arising since losing the August 12 general election. "I wish to appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema's administration to de-register the PF because it is a criminal organisation and so must not be allowed to continue existing," he said. "That political party did so much damage to this country that it should no longer exist." But UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said in as much as there are a number of things UPND did not agree on with PF, the former ruling party should be allowed to exist. Mr Mweetwa said UPND will not