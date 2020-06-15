Mweene’s age may count against him at Sundowns

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH he is only a back-up player, Kennedy Mweene may have to start thinking about his situation at South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns with the coach there saying he is concerned at the average age of the team.

At 35, Mweene is one of the oldest players at the Pretoria-based team alongside the likes of Hlompo Kekana, Themba Zwane and first-choice goalie Dennis Onyango.

Sundowns coach Pitso Motsimane has told Goal.com that he is careful with the aging players within the team and there may be need to inject new blood.

“We speak to the president (Patrice Motsepe) a lot about how we move away from having an ageing team,” he said. “Because if you don’t refresh an ageing team, you’ll be in trouble but it is not an easy thing, you can’t just do it overnight. We’ve a lot of players who are young and CLICK TO READ MORE