Mweene unsure on Chipolopolo future

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH over 100 caps to his name, Chipolopolo keeper Kennedy Mweene is considering taking a break from the national team in a bid to give chance to others.

For close to two decades, Mweene has been an undisputed Chipolopolo number one such that he continued to get the nod ahead of others even when he was second choice at his South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, he was a missing figure from the national team set-up when Zambia lost back-to-back against Algeria and