Mweene not ready to play for Chipolopolo

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING been missing from the Zambia national team set-up since November 2018, veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene says he is not ready to play for the Chipolopolo again until Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) “fix their things”.

With Zambia’s hopes of making it to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) hanging in the balance, there have been intensified calls from supporters to have Mweene included in the team to face Botswana when the qualifiers resume in November.

Aside from his experience, the calls for his inclusion are justified as he is fresh from guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to their tenth title having kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Individually, the triumph is Mweene's fifth league title in