ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA women team coach Bruce Mwape has described meeting Botswana for the third time this year as tricky but is confident his charges will prevail in a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games third round.

Botswana beat South Africa 3-2 on post-match penalties in Johannesburg on Tuesday after battling to a goalless draw over two legs.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/