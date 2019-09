MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

SHEPOLOPOLO coach Bruce Mwape has recalled Spain-based midfielder Barbara Banda ahead of next month’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games third round first leg against Botswana.

Mwape has also kept faith in the Kazakhstan-based duo of midfielder Misozi Zulu and striker Rachael Kundananji in the 29-member provisional squad.

Zambia host Botswana at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka next Wednesday.