Mwape joins Mazembe in $40,000 deal

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

IN A dramatic turn of events, Kabwe Warriors defender Tandi Mwape has joined Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in a deal worth US$40,000 (about K520,000).

Last Sunday, Mwape announced he was joining Zanaco because he wanted to play in the Confederation Cup but Warriors could not resist the US$40,000 offer from the Lubumbashi-based outfit.

"Tandi Mwape has joined TP Mazembe. We have agreed as clubs