Mwange’s switch has Micho’s blessings

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević’s preparations for the CHAN tournament have been anything but smooth until recently. But just when he thought he was settling on a team, another new challenge has emerged.

Green Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange looked to be the shoo-in for the goalkeeping department at the CHAN tournament in Cameroon in January, but his move to South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Maritzburg United means Micho may have to look elsewhere.

The CHAN tournament is reserved for players in the local league although there are suspicions that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will allow up to four players based on the continent in each squad.

But that remains just that – reports.

The Pietermaritzburg-based Team of Choice have offered Mwange a two-year-contract and