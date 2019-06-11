Mwange dispels legendary Mweene comparison

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

NATIONAL team goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange says he cannot be compared to legendary Kennedy Mweene despite his heroic performance at the just-ended Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup, where he won the golden gloves award.

Mwange said in an interview in Lusaka on Sunday that Mweene’s shoes are too big for him to fit. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/