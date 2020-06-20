Mwangala Mwenda: Architect, activist, politician

WOMEN IN POLITICS with LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

SHE is an architect, a rights activist and a founder of the Mwangala Mwenda Foundation, which provides school sponsorship to many poor girls in Kalabo.

Ms Mwenda now wants to take her advocacy to a higher level as she aspires to contest as member of Parliament (MP) for Liuwa Constituency in Western Province in the general elections next year.

She is a member of the Patriotic Front.

Ms Mwenda believes she is passionate enough to fight and ensure that the constituents of Liuwa benefit from the policies formulated by Government, aimed at improving the lives of the people.

“The people of Liuwa cultivate rice and cassava every year in an area that experiences floods regularly. Researchers can be deployed to teach our people how to grow flood-resistant crops to avert hunger,” she said.

Ms Mwenda is determined to use any platform to contribute to national development, but she believes she can make a greater impact as a female politician.

From her personal experience, she strongly believes politics is the best platform to use in advocating for change in the lives of women and the disabled, given the access it provides to vital economic sectors.

“Stop looking at politics as an activity for a select group of people, everybody is in politics. Politics affects all of us,” Ms Mwenda said.

Born in the 1970s in Ndola at Ndola Central Hospital, Ms Mwenda did her primary education in Kalabo and CLICK TO READ MORE