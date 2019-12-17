Mwandila looking to build on

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NEWLY appointed Buildcon coach Noel Mwandila is modest about the prospects of the team in the topflight after joining them from Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

On Friday, the former Green Buffaloes winger joined Buildcon as an ‘assistant coach’ to the soon to be appointed head coach before overseeing his side’s 2 – 1 win Mufulira Wanderers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday.

Mwandila replaced Serbian trainer Zoric Ivan whose departure from club has never been officially communicated by the club hierarchy