Mwandi, Sesheke people demand quality road

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Sesheke

A GOOD road network spurs development. Good roads can also open up investment potential in various sectors of the economy.

Likewise, development calls for efficient delivery of goods and services in an economy. A road network is key to making this happen and also stimulating human interest in socio-economic activities in a given economy.

When people are happy with their social system, they are inclined to be more productive and contribute efficiently to the development of their communities

This is why the people of Mwandi and Sesheke districts are demanding that the Nakatindi road, which links Livingstone to Western Province, must be repaired so that they could enjoy a fair share of an ever developing Zambia.

It takes a dreadful six-hour drive on a 130 km potholed stretch from Kazungula and Sesheke through Mwandi and this dilapidated state of the road is retarding the prosperity of the people in two districts.

This is one route that has potential of bringing the desired foreign exchange earnings through the transport and tourism sectors that could help boost the local economy and improve livelihoods of the locals.

“The Government has to work on the road so that we the people of Mwandi can have a feel of the national cake,” Lubasi Mwenda, a United Party for National Development (UPND) Mwandi Central councillor, said in an interview after a tedious bus ride from Mwandi to Sesheke.

As a civic leader, Mr Mwenda stated that appeals have been made to Government officials that the road needs to be rehabilitated so the people in the area could have a sense of belonging to Zambia.

“We have always appealed to our government to work on the road. We presume these are the words that are communicated to the President,” he stated.

Paschalina Mundia of Sesheke, also made an appeal regarding the development and CLICK TO READ MORE