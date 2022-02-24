Mwandi residents overwhelmed by floods

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mwandi

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Memory Sakulo’s anxiety to enjoy the holiday with her parents after writing her Grade 12 examinations at Kabwe’s Mukobeko Secondary School sadly transformed into despair.

The family was left almost homeless after torrential rains swept their homes away.

Almost two weeks ago, her family and 56 others at Kasaya on the boundary between Mwandi and Katombora constituencies suffered debilitating consequences of flooding that submerged their homes.

While flooding of the Kasaya area is a regular phenomenon, the community has never witnessed the submerging of their homes.

Kasaya River, the source of livelihood for the fishing community, had burst its banks and the excess water overwhelmed the 57 families who had to take refuge by the roadside, prompting Government to evacuate them to Sikuze near the boma where tents were mounted.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) provided the families with foodstuffs.

Kasaya is among 28 villages that have been severely affected by flooding, with a number of them submerged.

“We shifted to the roadside after water entered our houses. The district commissioner relocated us here,” Ms Sakulo said.

Besides households, social facilities have also been severely affected by the flooding.

Mwandi District Commissioner Sikuka Kabika puts at 10 the number of schools and health facilities that have been submerged.

Ms Kabika, however, says floods have not affected pupils’ access to education nor has health care delivery been negatively impacted as communities have coping mechanisms in times of such events.

Pupils and teachers are paddling their way to schools, so are health personnel and