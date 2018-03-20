Mwanakatwe’s appeal valid, rules ConCourt

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Margaret Mwanakatwe will continue to be Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central, pending determination of an appeal against the High Court’s decision to nullify her election.

This is in a matter Mrs Mwanakatwe appealed to the Constitutional Court against High Court judge Mwiinde Siavwapa’s judgment that declared that she was not duly elected.

United Party for National Development losing candidate Charlotte Scott raised preliminary objections to dismiss Mrs Mwanakatwe’s appeal, citing irregularities in the records of appeal, and that the appeal was against the rules of the Constitutional Court.

Constitutional Court judge Annie Sitali in ruling delivered yesterday said there exists a stay by…