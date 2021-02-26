Mwamona didn’t hold fraudulent account – banker

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

TWO bankers have narrated before a magistrate that there was no fraudulent dollar account held by Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited, belonging to National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili.

This is in a case Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Brano Musonda, a senior inspector at Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and Mulenga Kapilima, a ZRA revenue officer, are facing 39 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The alleged proceeds of crime are valued at over K5 million.

It is also alleged that between February 2014 and September 2017 in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces, the accused also prepared and uttered a false document in a bid to obtain pecuniary advantage. CLICK