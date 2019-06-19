Mwamelo match fixing probe on

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere says the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) and Zambia Police Service have commenced investigations in the match fixing case involving former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Boniface Mwamelo.

Mawere was responding to a question from Milenge Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima, who wanted to know how Government received the news of match fixing and whether investigative wings had been engaged to probe the matter.