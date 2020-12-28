Mwamba launches Chifwani Concept

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

ZAMBIA’S Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, has launched a K56 billion Chifwani Concept aimed at promoting cassava as a cash crop.

And Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba-speaking people has urged his subjects to take farming seriously as it is the main way through which people can get rid of poverty.

Speaking during the launch of the project dubbed ‘Chifwani Concept – bringing wealth one lima at a time’, Ambassador Mwamba said cassava has for a long time been regarded as a poor man’s crop and has been grown by people at subsistence level for home consumption only.

“Some of our people have shunned [growing] cassava at commercial level mainly because they lack the market information about the crop.

“Today we launch this project, the Chifwani Concept, to promote crops that will unlock the huge potential that cassava and CLICK TO READ MORE