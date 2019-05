ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ONE of Zambia’s most illustrious sports administrators and good governance advocates Mwamba Kalenga, 74, has died.

Kalenga, who was in sports administration for more than four decades and rose to the lofty position of National Sports Council Zambia (NSCZ) board chairman, died last evening at Chingwele clinic in Lusaka.