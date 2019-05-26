Mwamba Chikwemba on canvas

SUNDAY PROFILE With ANGELA MUCHINSHI

Lusaka

TWENTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD Mwamba Chikwemba is one of the few ladies that have taken art as a career and are using it to earn a living.

Mwamba is a visual artist who specialises in drawing, painting, sculpture and installations.

In 2016, she was selected as one of the top 100 artists in Africa to participate in an exhibition called the Barclays I’Aterlier top 100 finalist. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/