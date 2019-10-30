Mwakalombe explains CB

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN THE first part of the interview, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe addressed the state of the mining industry on the Copperbelt after a turbulent phase that resulted in job losses.

The minister said stability was now returning to the mines after Government intervened, and that he was expecting mining firms to recapitalise and grow.

In this last part of the interview, the minister says the Copperbelt investment and trade exposition held last June was a success.

The region has since received investment pledges worth US$4 billion.

The minister also says some investors have already come to create joint ventures with existing investors in the mining, agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), tourism and manufacturing sectors.