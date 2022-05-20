Mwaba frequented Tasila’s grave-Witness

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

MURDER accused Nigel Mwaba used to frequent the grave of his slain lover, Tasila Tembo, while allegedly carrying an unknown substance and liquor in a plastic bag. The Lusaka High Court heard that a worker at Leopards Hill Memorial Park, Kafinda Mulenga, later alerted authorities that Mwaba, who was on the run after Dr Tembo’s murder, had been spotted at her grave. This is in a case Mwaba, a Zambia Army lieutenant colonel, is accused of killing Dr Tembo, an offence he has denied committing. The alleged murder happened between October 24 and 26, 2020, in Lusaka. It is alleged that Mwaba killed Dr Tembo, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state near Mikango Barracks after the victim went missing for some days.

The suspect, who went on the run after his lover went missing, was later apprehended at Dr Tembo’s grave a month after she was buried. Zambia Army brigadier general Bernard Kapatamoyo narrated that on CLICK TO READ MORE