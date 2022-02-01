Muza put pressure on Lumwana, NAPSA

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

MUZA 4 POLICE COLLEGE 0

IF either Lumwana Radiants or NAPSA Stars thought they would probably run away with the National Division One title, they must start thinking twice, as Maestro United Zambia Academy look determined to make this a competitive race. Leaders Lumwana missed an opportunity to maintain their six-point lead on the summit after Livingstone Pirates held them to a barren stalemate in Southern Province. Lumwana were favourites to carry maximum points at Maramba Stadium but found struggling Pirates a tough side to break. The visitors, who were awarded free three points last weekend by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) failed to pitch up in Lumwana, will rue the missed opportunity to conquer in the tourist capital. Lumwana moved to 40 points, with joint leaders NAPSA also regretting not getting the three points out of Luapula Green Eagles after battling to a virgin draw in Mansa. But NAPSA coach Perry Mutapa, whose side also settled for a goalless draw against Zesco Malaiti Rangers, was happy with a point considering the state of the pitch in Mansa. "I think in terms of performance we fought hard," he said. "I think we could have gone away with the three points, but considering where we were playing from, it couldn't allow us to play our normal game, but better performance than our last game at