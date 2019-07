ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NKANA midfielder Austin Muwowo has joined South African top side Orlando Pirates bringing the number of Zambians at the Soweto-based side to three.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Nkana FC for the services of Austin Kaunda Muwowo,” Pirates reported on their website yesterday without giving details of the deal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/