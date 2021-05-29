Muvi on final warning

MWAPE MWENYA,Lusaka

FOLLOWING several warnings to Muvi TV over “unprofessional conduct” in airing of programmes,Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board chairperson Mable Mung’omba says the station has been given a final warning.Ms Mung’omba said at a press briefing yesterday that the moderator, during the Special Assignment Programme which featured Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali recently, has been found wanting.“The authority found Muvi guilty of unprofessional conduct in the manner it handled its programme with Mr Tayali during its sitting on May 24,” she said. “I wish to strongly reprimand the station for its unethical behaviour.” Ms Mung’omba said IBA is on firm ground to arrive at the decision as the due process of the law was followed in CLICK TO READ MORE