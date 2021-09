STEVEN MVULA

Parliament

NO POLITICAL pundit can possibly claim to have seen this one coming.

Of course after 10 years at the helm of the National Assembly, there was little chance of Patrick Matibini extending his speakership

particularly with United Party for National Development (UPND) having assumed the majority in Parliament following the August 12 general election.

Although she is no stranger to the political game having spent years defending highprofile politicians, only few would have seen lawyer Nelly Mutti being elected Speaker.

Ms Mutti, who was one of the defence lawyers alongside the likes of Sakwiba Sikota and Mwangala Zaloumis for first President Kenneth Kaunda when he was charged with treason following the 1997 attempted coup, is now the sixth Speaker since the country's independence.