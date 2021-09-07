Mutti allows debate

DIANA CHIPEPO, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHILE newly-elected Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has continued receiving congratulatory messages following her election last Friday, the Patriotic Front (PF) membership is still far from being happy with the entire process.

The former ruling party thought it had an agreement to at least have one of its members as a Deputy Speaker. But as it happened, Ms Mutti, who was the choice of United Party for National Development (UPND), went through unopposed while the party’s former Gwembe Member of Parliament, Attractor Chisangano, was elected First Deputy Speaker, with Luangeni independent MP Moses Moyo taking the position of Second Deputy Speaker. PF was not pleased with the entire episode.

However, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said PF should not complain about the choice of Speaker because it failed to field a candidate for the three elective Speaker positions. "At the close of nominations they had not filed a single nomination," he said at a press briefing yesterday. "How could we have dribbled people who did not enter the contest? It is unfair for them to