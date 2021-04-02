Mutondo roar back

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

AFTER suffering a setback at the weekend, there was no mistake for coach Zeddy Saileti’s Mutondo Stars, who returned to winning ways in a midweek encounter against Mufulira Police.

Mutondo, who suffered a 3-2 loss to Luanshya United last weekend, bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over the Mufulira-based cops in the Copperbelt Province Division One League.

This win has seen them reduce the gap, with leaders Jumulo, who played to a stalemate against Miseshi Blue Stars, to one point. Mutondo are second on the log with 30 points.

In other games, Copperbelt Buffaloes beat Young Nkana 2-0 at the Nkana Annex pitch, while Mufulira Blackpool played to a scoreless draw against Zambezi Portland, with Kalulushi Modern Stars also drawing 1-all against Roan United.

Mufulira United were victorious over Police Blue Eagles at Kamfinsa Grounds via a 1-0 scoreline while Ndola United beat Konkola Blades 2-0 in Chililabombwe. Chingola Leopards played a scoreless draw against Luanshya United.

North-Western Province Division One pacesetters Kalumbila Quattro cemented their stay on top after thumping Kyalalankuba 3-1 in a rescheduled Week Two fixture, MULWANDA LUPIYA reports. CLICK TO READ MORE