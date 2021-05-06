Mutolo Mwamba eyes Lubansenshi constituency

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

SHE is well-known in the media circles but she wants to change hats and continue offering her services to the nation through politics.

Mutolo Mwamba, 41, has decided to join the race to Manda Hill under the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Ms Mwamba is eyeing Lubansenshi constituency in Luwingu, the seat currently being held by George Mwamba.

She is among the nine aspiring Lubansenshi constituency parliamentary candidates who recently successfully filed their nominations.

She feels leadership has always been part of her because she has given service to people in many ways.

During her career as a journalist and public relations practitioner, she learnt a lot and it is for this reason that she wants to make a difference in the political arena.

Before she became a professional journalist, Ms Mwamba was a member of Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Radio 4 Fan Club, where she presented the Get in Touch programme.

The prgramme gave the youth an opportunity to showcase their talents.

