Mutobo not right man for Power

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SOME Power Dynamos fans will take to placards to protest the appointment of coach Gaston Mutobo during next Saturday’s Super Division rescheduled Week Four match against Zesco United.

And Nkana president Everisto Kabila has vowed to identify a fan that was pulling catapults at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday during the Super Division Week Four match against Forest Rangers.