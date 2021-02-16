Mutinta Mazoka: Why I chose Dad’s party over my husband’s

THEY say blood is thicker than water, but Mutinta Mazoka insists she did not use the blood measure when she chose her father’s political party over her husband’s. She talked to our reporter, JACK ZIMBA.

WHEN it comes to choosing which political party ticket to stand on in the August elections, Mutinta Mazoka could write a book.

Why not? Mutinta, who is aspiring to stand as member of Parliament for Munali Constituency under the United Party for National Development (UPND), found herself torn between two big names in her life, two political parties and two ideologies.

The 43-year-old political scientist is Anderson Mazoka’s daughter; the man who founded the UPND over two decades ago, and she is also Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe’s wife.

Now Dr M’membe is a socialist who idolised the former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez and of course Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

“The day I will meet Fidel Castro in person, then I may die,” he would say something like that.

Well, he never met Fidel Castro, and so he is still here.

But what does Mutinta think of socialism? She kind of chooses the middle lane.

“Me I don’t believe in following these hard-lined ideologies, because even when you sit down and say you are a capitalist party, the society has to be structured in a particular way to be capitalistic. But in Africa that is not possible; to be one extreme or the other. You have to balance the two,” she says.

She says there is no one-size-fits-all political ideology, and CLICK TO READ MORE