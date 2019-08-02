Muthiya makes cut at Royal Swazi

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

MADALITSO Muthiya’s eagle on back of the course yesterday flew him within one stroke of overnight leader Deon Germishuys as the Royal Swazi Spa Challenge reached the half way mark in Mbabane, eSwatini.

After a flawless eight-under first round display on Wednesday, Muthiya continued his superb stroking to improve to 12 under and stay just behind Germishuys, of South Africa, at the end of the second round.