Mutati, UNILUS don salute Export Bank

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Export and Import Bank of China’s decision to suspend payment of interest and principal amounting to US$110 million will offer a breather as Government works out plans on how to liquidate the debt, economist Boyd Muleya has said.

On Monday, Export and Import Bank of China announced that it was suspending, within the framework of the group of 20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), the payment of all interest and principal on sovereign loans due between May 1 and December 31, 2020 to help Zambia ease the debt and liquidity pressures.

Mr Muleya, who is University of Lusaka (UNILUS) head of department in the school of Economics, Banking and Finance, said: “We still have chances of striking deals with other debtors like it has been done with Export and Import Bank of China but the country needs to address a number of issues…the perspective is still gloomy, hence the need to address issues of CLICK TO READ MORE