Mutati demands Smarter Zambia

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

TO PROPEL economic transformation through digital revolution, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has given a 10-day ultimatum to the technical committee on the Government Service Bus to create a roadmap for effective implementation of the programme. Government Service Bus is an online platform through which government agencies can exchange data as well as provide their services electronically. The initiative is part of Smart Zambia’s transformation agenda aimed at modernising the public service through technology. It was also introduced to eliminate corruption and time taken to access public services. Currently, only 68 public services have been digitised while 120 are pending. Not satisfied with the pace at which the project is being implemented, the minister wants to see positive results in the coming days. “In the next 10 days, I want a roadmap of how we are going to finish the remaining 120, only then can we talk to each other. “We need to keep it simple for the citizens, all we need is to understand what is required to be done,” he said. Mr Mutati was speaking yesterday when he addressed the technical committee on Government Service Bus after touring the data centre at Smart Zambia.

