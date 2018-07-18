Mutapa walks on thin ice

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

AFTER seven games without a win, Super Division side Forest Rangers have given coach Perry Mutapa a one-match ultimatum to record victory or face the chop.Mutapa, whose charges sit in 12th place, has cited injuries to key players for the team’s poor run.

With the ultimatum issued, Mutapa, who joined Forest in March 2017, must overcome bottom club New Monze Swallows in a Week 25 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Friday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/