Mutapa selects 13-year-old defenders

DIANA CHIPEPO, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA

Lusaka

UNDER-17 national team coach Oswald Mutapa has selected two 13-year-old defenders in the provisional 25-member squad ahead of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship set for Mauritius.

And under-20 national team coach Charles Bwale said the 1-0 defeat to Malawi has exposed flaws in defence.

The 13-year-old defenders are Samuel Banda and Langson Banda while the oldest is James Mvula, a defender.

Mutapa said in Lusaka yesterday that Zambia’s target is to defend the title at the July 19 to 29 event.

"It will not be easy, especially that we are defending champions. We are a team to beat. Every team will aim at beating the defending champions but we will work hard to retain our title. All the teams at the tournament have pressure but we