Mutapa hits out at former side Forest

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

POWER Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa has accused his former side Forest Rangers of employing delaying tactics in the 2-0 win over his side during the Super League match on Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.Mutapa says the delaying tactics used by Forest are retrogressive to Zambian football and should be condemned by all stakeholders. With the win on Sunday, Forest dislodged the Copperbelt Energy Corporation-sponsored side from the third position on the Super Division table. Mutapa said in a post-match interview that Forest managed to kill the tempo of the game by instructing the ball boys to stop picking the balls with goalkeeper Daniel Mutshinemu also playing a part in ensuring that play was delayed.“It is a very bad habit especially here at Forest,especially if Tedo [Daniel Mutshinemu] is in goal, if they are leading 1-0 obviously the game in the second half will be played for only ten minutes,” Mutapa said. This is not the first time Mutapa is raising issue with ball boys being used to delay play as he did so against Nkwazi when he was at Forest two seasons ago.“The ball boys, I think it is very retrogressive to CLICK TO READ MORE