Mutapa bounces back as Under-17 coach

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

OSWALD Mutapa has bounced back as Under-17 national team coach, two years after he was suspended by the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) for fielding overaged players during a youth tournament in Mauritius.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba has urged the technical bench to be cautious when selecting players that will represent the country at next month’s COSAFA Under-17 Championship slated for Mauritius.

Mutapa, who has since taken charge of the team, will be deputised by Green Eagles assistant coach George Chilufya.

FAZ are yet to appoint a goalkeepers' coach but Zesco United's Emmanuel Msichili has been