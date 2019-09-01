Mutamba’s unique make-up style

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

MUTAMBA Chilufya is a professional make-up artist renowned for her unique artistic style.

Since graduating from Copperbelt University in 2015 in Kitwe, her illusionary work has been noticed in Kabwe and she has since attracted a large following on social media.

In Kabwe, where she lives, Mutamba has become the preferred make-up artist for graduating students, bridal parties and participants at corporate events.

What started as a pastime activity is now helping the secondary school teacher finance her master’s in business administration studies at Mulungushi University in Kabwe. She is scheduled to complete her studies this year.

Born and bred in Kabwe, Mutamba, 27, is also a teacher by profession.

She is a Grade 11 and 12 Biology teacher at Highridge Secondary School.