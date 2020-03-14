Mutale’s lawyers write top cop to rein in FAZ

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

LAWYERS representing Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka have written to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja asking the police service to help in ensuring that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) complies with the court order to halt the ongoing elections.

The Ndola High Court on Wednesday ordered FAZ to halt the elections which are currently at provincial level pending hearing and determination of Mutale’s case on April 6. Mutale filed to halt the FAZ elections until all the cases were heard.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/