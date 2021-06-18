Musunka mourned

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE world of journalism and rugby was struck with a major bolt on Wednesday night when news filtered through that one of their stalwarts, Martin Musunka, had died. Musunka, 54, was one of the few journalists to seamlessly make the transition from the newsroom to sports administration. He served as Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) president from 2010 to 2013, having previously spent years writing about the sport he was so passionate about, having also been a player. Through his column ‘Rugby Talk’, which was published on the back page of the Times of Zambia, he helped bring more visibility and exposure to a sport which was considered as minor and possibly worth of only featuring in the inside pages, if not as a by-the-way story.

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) communications and public relations manager Cecilia Tresha, who confirmed the death, said Musunka had dedicated decades of his life to the growth of the sport in various capacities and levels. "It is with deepest regret that we announce the demise of [Martin] Musunka. Our sympathies and condolences go out to the Musunka family," Tresha said. Tresha said Musunka, who also served as Times of Zambia chief sub-editor before he went on to publish the monthly business magazine Solwezi Today, published under Suma Systems, which had other spin-off businesses including another publication called This is Zambia, died on Wednesday at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where he was admitted. National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president Alfred Foloko said the sports fraternity has lost a great administrator in Musunka. Foloko said Musunka was a fountain of wisdom when it came to sport administration and will be greatly missed. "It's a great loss to the sports family, I enjoyed working with him," he said. "We will surely miss him as an Olympic movement." Meanwhile, ZRU has suspended all league games for three weeks in view of the escalating cases of COVID-19. "After an emergency assessment of the recent daily and ever-escalating COVID-19 situation in the country and region, ZRU has decided to put all league games on hold for the next three weeks with immediate effect," Tresha said. "The numbers are turning into names and those names are turning into people we know, a very poignant statement especially in the wake of the loss, just yesterday (Wednesday), of our very own immediate past president Musunka."The facts and statistics cannot be ignored."Tresha said clubs will