Musukwa woos investors

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has called on investors attending the Mines and Money Conference in London to take advantage of the stable policies and vast mineral resource potential in Zambia as Government pledges to address the energy crisis.

Mr Musukwa said that the conducive environment and competitiveness of Zambia positions it as the best destination for investment despite the global and domestic challenges.

He cited the World Bank's 2020 Ease of Doing Business Report, which has rated Zambia as one of the top 10 best performers in Africa, ranking 7th in