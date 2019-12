JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) central committee has appointed a national mobilisation committee headed by Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa.

Mr Musukwa will be deputised by former United Party for National Development vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba.

The mobilisation team, which has been picked in readiness for the 2021 general elections, was announced by Mr Musukwa